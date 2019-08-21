App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 15K

The comparison Realme doesn't want you to see!

Carlsen Martin

Since the launch of the first Realme device over a year ago, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of price-to-performance. The Realme 5 series pushes those boundaries even further. And, while there are several good smartphones in the sub-Rs 15K price range, only one can go head-to-head against the Realme 5 Pro.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth compared the Realme 5 Pro with the Galaxy A50 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, since these phones were released a little while ago, they don’t make for a fair comparison. But we found a phone that does- the Vivo Z1 Pro.
ModelRealme 5 ProVivo Z1 Pro
ChipsetSnapdragon 712 AIESnapdragon 712 AIE
Display6.3-inch FHD+ LCD6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
RAM4GB/6GB4GB/6GB/8GB
Storage64GB/128GB64GB/128GB
Battery5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging4,035 mAh, 20W fast charging
Rear Camera16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.448MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.25 + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera32MP, f/2.016MP, f/2.0
OSAndroid 9 Pie, Funtouch 9Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6
Starting PriceRs 14,990Rs 13,999

Design - Vivo Z1 Pro

Both the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro have an excellent look at feel to them. However, the punch-hole notch on the Z1 Pro looks more modern than the more traditional waterdrop notch on the 5 Pro.

Close

Camera - Realme 5 Pro

related news

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro just about pips ahead. The top-end 48-megapixel sensor coupled with ultra-wide, portrait and ultra-macro lenses offer more functionality than the triple camera array on the Z1 Pro. However, the 32-megapixel selfie camera Vivo uses does trump the 16-megapixel camera on the 5 Pro.

Battery - Vivo Z1 Pro

When it comes to the battery, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the upper hand with its 5,000 mAh battery. While the battery capacity on the Realme 5 Pro is less than that of the Z1 Pro, the Realme device gets 20W VOOC 3.0 quick-charge support.

Display - Vivo Z1  Pro

The only aspect of the Vivo's screen which gives it the edge over the Realme 5 Pro is the size of the screen. For LCD panels, both screens are pretty much what you'd expect.

Price - Realme 5 Pro

Both the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro offer excellent value for money. In terms value, Realme just about edges it, coming in at 1K less than the Z1 Pro.

To conclude, both the Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro are excellent value for money buys. There's not a device on the market that can compete with the two in terms of sheer "value". However, if you are a rear camera buff and operate with a tight budget, you may want to go with the Realme 5 Pro. But the Z1 Pro does do better in the battery, front camera, and design areas.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.