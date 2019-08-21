Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 15K

Since the launch of the first Realme device over a year ago, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of price-to-performance. The Realme 5 series pushes those boundaries even further. And, while there are several good smartphones in the sub-Rs 15K price range, only one can go head-to-head against the Realme 5 Pro.

Model Realme 5 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 712 AIE Snapdragon 712 AIE Display 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging 4,035 mAh, 20W fast charging Rear Camera 16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.25 + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP, f/2.0 16MP, f/2.0 OS Android 9 Pie, Funtouch 9 Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6 Starting Price Rs 14,990 Rs 13,999

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth compared the Realme 5 Pro with the Galaxy A50 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, since these phones were released a little while ago, they don’t make for a fair comparison. But we found a phone that does- the Vivo Z1 Pro.

Design - Vivo Z1 Pro

Both the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro have an excellent look at feel to them. However, the punch-hole notch on the Z1 Pro looks more modern than the more traditional waterdrop notch on the 5 Pro.

Camera - Realme 5 Pro

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro just about pips ahead. The top-end 48-megapixel sensor coupled with ultra-wide, portrait and ultra-macro lenses offer more functionality than the triple camera array on the Z1 Pro. However, the 32-megapixel selfie camera Vivo uses does trump the 16-megapixel camera on the 5 Pro.

Battery - Vivo Z1 Pro

When it comes to the battery, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the upper hand with its 5,000 mAh battery. While the battery capacity on the Realme 5 Pro is less than that of the Z1 Pro, the Realme device gets 20W VOOC 3.0 quick-charge support.

Display - Vivo Z1 Pro

The only aspect of the Vivo's screen which gives it the edge over the Realme 5 Pro is the size of the screen. For LCD panels, both screens are pretty much what you'd expect.

Price - Realme 5 Pro

Both the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro offer excellent value for money. In terms value, Realme just about edges it, coming in at 1K less than the Z1 Pro.