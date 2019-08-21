Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 15K

The comparison Realme doesn't want you to see!
Since the launch of the first Realme device over a year ago, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of price-to-performance. The Realme 5 series pushes those boundaries even further. And, while there are several good smartphones in the sub-Rs 15K price range, only one can go head-to-head against the Realme 5 Pro.Realme CEO Madhav Sheth compared the Realme 5 Pro with the Galaxy A50 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. However, since these phones were released a little while ago, they don’t make for a fair comparison. But we found a phone that does- the Vivo Z1 Pro.
|Model
|Realme 5 Pro
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 712 AIE
|Snapdragon 712 AIE
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+ LCD
|6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|4GB/6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|64GB/128GB
|Battery
|5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
|4,035 mAh, 20W fast charging
|Rear Camera
|16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|48MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.25 + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP, f/2.0
|16MP, f/2.0
|OS
|Android 9 Pie, Funtouch 9
|Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6
|Starting Price
|Rs 14,990
|Rs 13,999
Design - Vivo Z1 Pro
Both the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro have an excellent look at feel to them. However, the punch-hole notch on the Z1 Pro looks more modern than the more traditional waterdrop notch on the 5 Pro.
Camera - Realme 5 Pro
In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro just about pips ahead. The top-end 48-megapixel sensor coupled with ultra-wide, portrait and ultra-macro lenses offer more functionality than the triple camera array on the Z1 Pro. However, the 32-megapixel selfie camera Vivo uses does trump the 16-megapixel camera on the 5 Pro.
Battery - Vivo Z1 Pro
When it comes to the battery, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the upper hand with its 5,000 mAh battery. While the battery capacity on the Realme 5 Pro is less than that of the Z1 Pro, the Realme device gets 20W VOOC 3.0 quick-charge support.
Display - Vivo Z1 Pro
The only aspect of the Vivo's screen which gives it the edge over the Realme 5 Pro is the size of the screen. For LCD panels, both screens are pretty much what you'd expect.
Price - Realme 5 Pro
Both the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro offer excellent value for money. In terms value, Realme just about edges it, coming in at 1K less than the Z1 Pro.To conclude, both the Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro are excellent value for money buys. There's not a device on the market that can compete with the two in terms of sheer "value". However, if you are a rear camera buff and operate with a tight budget, you may want to go with the Realme 5 Pro. But the Z1 Pro does do better in the battery, front camera, and design areas.