MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 4K Smart Google TV, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, other accessories launched in India

The Realme Smart 4K Google TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Realme Bluetooth speaker will set you back Rs 2,999.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST

Realme just dropped a couple of new products in India alongside the GT Neo 2. The company launched the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo, Realme Type-C SuperDart Game Cable, Realme Mobile Game Trigger, and a new Closer Green variant of the Realme Buds Air.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick features 4Kp60 support, HDR10+ encoding, HDMI 2.1, Google Assistant, Chromecast, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. The TV stick is powered by Google TV with a quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 but will be available for Rs 2,999 during Realme Festive Days. It will go on sale starting October 17 at 12:00 pm on Flipkart, realme.com, and other channels.

The Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker comes with 20W Dynamic Bass Boost drivers, a 5,200 mAh battery that delivers 14 hours of playback, two dedicated bass radiators, two speakers pairing, an IPX5 rating for water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Realme_Speaker

The speaker is priced at Rs 2,999 but will be available for Rs 2,499 during Realme Festive Days. It will go on sale starting October 18 at 12:00 pm realme.com and through other channels.

Close

Related stories

The Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo is a gaming accessory that can be attached to your phone to keep it cool. The cooling clip features Semiconductor Enhanced Heat Dissipation and a lightweight design. The Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo wills set you back Rs 999 and will be available for purchase from October 18 on realme.com.

Realme (1)

Realme also announced a Mobile Game Trigger with physical buttons, latency-free control, metal triggers, and a lightweight design. The Realme Mobile Game Trigger is priced at Rs 699 and will go on sale from October 18 on realme.com.

Realme (2)

Apart from the aforementioned products, Realme also launched a new Type-C SuperDart Game Cable and Realme Buds Air 2 (Closer Green). Both of which will be available from October 18.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google TV #Realme
first published: Oct 13, 2021 04:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.