Realme 4K Smart Google TV, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, other accessories launched in India

Realme just dropped a couple of new products in India alongside the GT Neo 2. The company launched the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo, Realme Type-C SuperDart Game Cable, Realme Mobile Game Trigger, and a new Closer Green variant of the Realme Buds Air.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick features 4Kp60 support, HDR10+ encoding, HDMI 2.1, Google Assistant, Chromecast, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. The TV stick is powered by Google TV with a quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 but will be available for Rs 2,999 during Realme Festive Days. It will go on sale starting October 17 at 12:00 pm on Flipkart, realme.com, and other channels.

The Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker comes with 20W Dynamic Bass Boost drivers, a 5,200 mAh battery that delivers 14 hours of playback, two dedicated bass radiators, two speakers pairing, an IPX5 rating for water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The speaker is priced at Rs 2,999 but will be available for Rs 2,499 during Realme Festive Days. It will go on sale starting October 18 at 12:00 pm realme.com and through other channels.

The Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo is a gaming accessory that can be attached to your phone to keep it cool. The cooling clip features Semiconductor Enhanced Heat Dissipation and a lightweight design. The Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo wills set you back Rs 999 and will be available for purchase from October 18 on realme.com.

Realme also announced a Mobile Game Trigger with physical buttons, latency-free control, metal triggers, and a lightweight design. The Realme Mobile Game Trigger is priced at Rs 699 and will go on sale from October 18 on realme.com.

Apart from the aforementioned products, Realme also launched a new Type-C SuperDart Game Cable and Realme Buds Air 2 (Closer Green). Both of which will be available from October 18.