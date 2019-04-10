App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 12:29 PM IST

Realme 2 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India, makes way for Realme 3 Pro launch

Since its launch, the device has got a total of two price cuts now.

Pranav Hegde
Chinese smartphone manufacturer is celebrating its ‘Realme Yo Days’ on account of its first anniversary in India. For its successful run of 6 million customers in the Indian market, the company has given a permanent price cut to the Realme 2 Pro. The price slash is also a result of the upcoming Realme 3 Pro launch during the third week of April.

The Realme 2 Pro was launched in September last year. Since its launch, the device has got two price cuts. The smartphone which was launched for Rs 13,990 and it will now be purchased at a starting price of Rs 11,990. 

The Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The water-drop notch on display has resulted in a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

An Octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE powers the Realme 2 Pro paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. The SoC comes paired with RAM options of 4GB/6GB/8GB and internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

Coming to the camera, the Pro variant sports a dual camera setup. It includes a primary 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera shoots 4K videos at 30fps and supports AI Portrait mode, scene recognition, etc. The front camera includes a 16MP f/2.0 sensor with support for AR stickers. 

For power users, the device packs a 3,500 mAh battery, which is smaller compared to the standard Realme 2’s 4,230 mAh battery. The phone has connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, etc. The device runs on Android 8.1 and is eligible for an Android 9.0 upgrade.

With a revised pricing now, the Realme 2 Pro can be purchased for Rs 11,990 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs 13,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 15,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The smartphone would soon be replaced by Realme 3 Pro. The successor device is rumoured to feature an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and a Sony IMX519 camera sensor. The Realme Pro 3 would launch during the third week of April.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #Realme 2 Pro #Technology

