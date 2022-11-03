Realme 10 with 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 50 MP primary camera to be launched on November 9

Realme will launch its 10 series of smartphones on November 9 and has teased several details ahead of the event.

Realme VP Madhav Sheth shared details such as cameras, chipset and battery about the vanilla Realme 10 with GSMArena website. More details are expected on November 5.

The report said Realme 10’s MediaTek Helio G99 SoC will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will be able to use up to 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM using Realme’s Dynamic RAM technology.

The Realme 10 4G will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. Sheth also said the phone would use a 50 MP primary sensor against the 108 MP primary camera on the Realme 9. The 50 MP sensor would deliver comparable results, he said.

On the front, the Realme 10 will use a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is expected to support 33W fast-charging support. The handset will feature a Light Particle Design and a slim form factor, measuring 7.95mm thick and weighing 178 grams.