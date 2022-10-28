Realme 10 specifications, price in India leaked ahead of launch

Realme is expected to launch its 10 series smartphones on November 5 and unveil Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+ devices.

The specifications of one of the phones, the Realme 10 4G, however, have already been leaked.

The Realme 10 series is expected to launch in India mid November after its debut in China.

Realme 10 expected price in India

The Realme 10 4G price and specifications were shared in by tipster Paras Guglani. The Realme 10 4G price will be priced between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000 in India. But the price can start at Rs 15,000 with add-on offers.

Realme 10 expected specifications

The Realme 10 4G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The phone will feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Users will also be able to use up to 5GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33W fast charging. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The tipster didn’t say if the refresh rate will be limited to 60Hz or 90Hz, though the screen will have a layer of Panda Glass protection.

For optics, the Realme 10 4G will have a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Realme 10 4G will opt for a 16 MP selfie camera.