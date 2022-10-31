Realme 10 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of November launch

The Realme 10 series is set to makes its debut early in November. We already know that at least one phone in the Realme 10 series won’t support 5G. While details about the Realme 10 4G have been leaked in their entirety, information about the Realme 10 Pro is still under wraps.

However, a new leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, paints a more detailed picture about the Realme 10 Pro+. It is worth noting that the company recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme 10 4G would be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which was touted to deliver an AnTuTu upwards of four million.

While Sharma didn’t reveal the chip behind the Realme 10 Pro+, we believe it will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is the same chip seen on the Redmi Note 12 Pro series. The chip will be accompanied by 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM as well as 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

The Realme 10 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with presumably a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a 4,890 mAh battery paired with 67W fast-charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to measure 8.1mm thick and weighs around 172.5g.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ will get a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the Realme 10 Pro+ could get a 16 MP selfie camera. It is worth noting that details about the Realme 10 Pro are yet to be revealed but we should get more details in time.