English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme 10 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of November launch

    The company recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme 10 4G would be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

    The Realme 10 series is set to makes its debut early in November. We already know that at least one phone in the Realme 10 series won’t support 5G. While details about the Realme 10 4G have been leaked in their entirety, information about the Realme 10 Pro is still under wraps.

    However, a new leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, paints a more detailed picture about the Realme 10 Pro+. It is worth noting that the company recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme 10 4G would be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which was touted to deliver an AnTuTu upwards of four million.

    While Sharma didn’t reveal the chip behind the Realme 10 Pro+, we believe it will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is the same chip seen on the Redmi Note 12 Pro series. The chip will be accompanied by 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM as well as 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

    The Realme 10 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with presumably a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a 4,890 mAh battery paired with 67W fast-charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to measure 8.1mm thick and weighs around 172.5g.

    Close

    Related stories

    For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ will get a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the Realme 10 Pro+ could get a 16 MP selfie camera. It is worth noting that details about the Realme 10 Pro are yet to be revealed but we should get more details in time.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Realme #smartphones
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 05:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.