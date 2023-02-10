 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz display

Carlsen Martin
Feb 10, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition price in India is set at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has officially been unveiled in India. This special edition Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same specifications as the original version. However, there are new design, build, and UI modifications.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition price in India is set at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will go on sale in India from February 14 through Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

What’s new?