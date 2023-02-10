Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz display

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has officially been unveiled in India. This special edition Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same specifications as the original version. However, there are new design, build, and UI modifications.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition price in India is set at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will go on sale in India from February 14 through Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

What’s new?

Realme has confirmed that only a limited 1,000 devices will be available for purchase. The Realme’s new Coca-Cola phone comes in a customised box, while the phone has a unique Coca-Cola themed finish. The device features a “matte imitation metal process” finish with a cropped Coca-Cola logo.

Apart from the design of the back panel and new materials used, not much has changed on the inside. The smartphone will also feature custom Coca-Cola themes and comes with the bottle-opening shutter sound and a Super Group Portrait model. It will also come with redesigned app icons and a Coca-Cola ringtone.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top with a customised Coca-Cola theme. The Realme 10 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The display on the 10 Pro is a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with sharp sides and no curvature. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro opts for a dual-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera uses a 16 MP sensor.

The Realme 10 Pro opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a dual stereos speaker setup. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The phone comes in a single colour option, which is a blend of black and the traditional Coca-Cola red as well as the logo of the world’s most popular soft drink.