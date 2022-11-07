Realme 10 Pro+ 5G launch set for November 17, Realme 10 Ultra could follow suit

Realme is gearing up to launch a new 4G smartphone globally this week, which is set to be the first in the company’s new 10 series. However, the company has also teased the launch of the Realme 10 series in China.

The Realme 10 series is launching in China on November 17 at 02:00 pm local time. While the Realme 10 4G is set to get its international debut on November 9, it will be flying solo. On the other hand, Realme has teased the launch of the Realme 10 Pro+ in China.

The Realme 10 Pro+ has been listed on the company’s official Chinese website. The Realme 10 Pro+ also appears to feature a curved AMOLED display, giving the device a somewhat flagship look. We also expect the curved AMOLED screen to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

We can also see the SIM tray, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port on the bottom. Additionally, there’s a power and volume button on the right side of the device. While other details about the Realme 10 Pro+ are currently unavailable, the handset was recently listed on China Telecom.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to compete with the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Additionally, rumours swirl about the launch of an ‘Ultra’ model in the Realme 10 series. The Realme 10 Ultra is also tipped to launch in China on November 17 and is touted to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, the phone also appears to have a curved AMOLED display with 2160Hz PWM Dimming.

The speculated Realme 10 Ultra is likely to feature a 200 MP primary camera. While the poster of the Realme 10 Ultra has been doing the rounds, there is no official confirmation from the company. And the poster is only being touted as a leak, so we’d suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.