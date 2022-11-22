 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme 10 4G launch in India expected soon: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

The budget Realme 10 smartphone will likely debut in three configurations— 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB

(Image courtesy: Realme)

The Realme 10 4G was recently unveiled in global markets and the Realme 10 Pro series arrived in China soon after. While both are expected to launch in India soon, rumours suggest that the Realme 10 4G could be the first to arrive.

91mobiles learnt from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore that the Realme 10 4G will launch in India soon and arrive in three memory configurations– 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

Realme 10 expected India price

If what Ambhore says is true then Realme will skip a 6GB/128GB variant in the country. The Realme 10 is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 15K segment. The Realme 10 4G base model has been unveiled in some markets at $229 (about Rs 18,700).

Realme 10 Specifications

The latest model runs on MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC, which the company claims is 25 percent faster than Realme 9's Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The SoC will be paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant you choose.