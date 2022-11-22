Realme 10 4G launch in India expected soon: Report

The Realme 10 4G was recently unveiled in global markets and the Realme 10 Pro series arrived in China soon after. While both are expected to launch in India soon, rumours suggest that the Realme 10 4G could be the first to arrive.

91mobiles learnt from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore that the Realme 10 4G will launch in India soon and arrive in three memory configurations– 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

Realme 10 expected India price

If what Ambhore says is true then Realme will skip a 6GB/128GB variant in the country. The Realme 10 is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 15K segment. The Realme 10 4G base model has been unveiled in some markets at $229 (about Rs 18,700).

Realme 10 Specifications

The latest model runs on MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC, which the company claims is 25 percent faster than Realme 9's Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The SoC will be paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant you choose.

As for storage, Realme uses UFS 2.2 based, up to 256GB, which the company says can help launch applications up to 50 percent faster compared to the previous model. The smartphone has a 2400x1080 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also read: Realme 10 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50 MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery On the front, the Realme 10 boasts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The Realme 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 28 minutes. Also Read: Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launched with 120Hz display, 108 MP camera, Android 13

