App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real-time payments market to cross $39 bn by 2025

Rising demand for advanced analytics for payment-related data is driving the market, according to a new study.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

According to a new study by Grand View Research, the global real-time payments market size is estimated to reach at USD 39.02 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 29.3 percent.

Real-time payments are digital/electronic payments that allow the immediate transfer of funds in real time through a secured payment gateway.

Growing e-commerce sector and adoption of smartphones coupled with the rising need for fast and convenient payment solutions in large and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are anticipated to fuel the RTP market expansion.

The real time payments infrastructure can significantly enhance the payments' stakeholders experience of disbursements and refunds – a frequent issue for merchants and consumers alike as card refunds generally take at least a few days to process and clear.

related news

Real-time payments solutions are being widely adopted across various industries, such as retail and e-commerce, BFSI, and IT & telecom, owing to their benefits in terms of speed, security, and transparency. Rising demand for advanced analytics for payment-related data from merchants and corporate users is also driving the market.

Moreover, availability of advanced online payment systems, such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, and rising adoption of such solutions by large e-commerce retailers are expected to lead the market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, favorable government initiatives about digital payments across emerging economies, such as India, and China, are estimated to create significant opportunities for market entrants. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness a significant expansion over the forecast period due to increasing e-commerce sales and adoption of smartphones.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him D ...

IPL 2019 | Umpires Have to Keep an Eye on Substitutions: Kaif

Not All People of a Caste Vote One Way: Nitish Kumar Says 'Work' Will ...

Rahul Takes Credit for Stopping Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Asks ...

Farah Khan's Next Film to be a 'Big Bollywood Musical'

India Women Beat Indonesia 2-0 in Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Opener

Centre Snubs EC, Says Objections over Electoral Bond 'Without Legal or ...

Homeopath Arrested in Rajkot for Agreeing to Abort Female Foetus

Cyrus Speaks To A Doppelganger Of Rahul Gandhi To Get The Inside View ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad tomorrow: Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chi ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.