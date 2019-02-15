RBL Bank adopts Infosys Finacle Assure for Preventive Maintenance on AWS

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, announced RBL Bank’s adoption of Finacle Assure on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

With Finacle Assure, RBL Bank gains a preventive maintenance service to manage its enterprise-wide IT infrastructure and applications. The service will help RBL Bank prevent and address IT incidents, and enhance its applications performance. It will also allow RBL Bank to optimize costs, and be agile in ensuring uninterrupted operations.



With Finacle Assure, RBL Bank gains real-time early warning alerts, supported by around-the-clock quick response team and command center, ensuring high availability of its enterprise-wide IT infrastructure and applications.



Predictive models using health checks, pattern analysis, and identification will help the bank with proactive recommendations on capacity planning for its IT applications.



The deployment on AWS cloud provides RBL Bank an agile and highly secure environment to run this service. It also enables easier integration and scalability of monitoring for enterprise-wide applications.



Further, the use of AWS services such as Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Auto Scaling and Simple Storage Service (S3) has enabled the bank to deploy a cost-efficient and scalable platform.



Sankarson Banerjee CIO, RBL Bank, said, “As part of our digital transformation program we wanted to ensure zero-disruption, 100% availability of our IT systems. It was important for us to move away from a reactive to a proactive maintenance strategy. Finacle Assure on AWS cloud has helped address this need. In the past few months, we have enjoyed uninterrupted operations and gained significant insights into our infrastructure and applications usage. The proactive support with expert backing at the command center has helped us create value for our business teams and customers. As our business continues to grow, we see considerable value in this service.”