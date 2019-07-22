RBI seeks tech firm to build mobile apps for visually-challenged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to introduce a mobile application to help visually challenged people in identifying currency notes. Currently, the central bank continues to issue bank notes in the denominations of INR 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2000. Visually challenged people may find it hard to identify these and RBI believes that it is important to overcome this challenge for successful cash-based transactions.

At present Intalgio printing based identification marks help visually challenged people in identifying notes of INR 100 and above. However, the bank is seeking a vendor who can develop a mobile application to ease matters for people.

While inviting bids from vendors, RBI said that the proposed app should be able to identify the denomination of notes when they are placed in front of a mobile phone's camera and then read it out. This audio notification will also inform the user if the image was captured correctly or ask them to retry placing the note in case the image in not readable, especially in the case of older banknotes. This app can also be used to count notes later as it will store the logs of all notes read by it.

RBI believes that the rollout of this app will benefit over 80 lakh visually impaired Indian citizens. While the RBI is pushing for a cash-light economy as part of its Vision 2021 plan, it is aware that cash still remains a dominant mode of transaction especially in rural areas and with differently abled people. It therefore wants to ease this transition by bringing in more innovation and encouraging the entry of more players in the digital economy space. This was outlined in its vision document for ensuring a safe, secure, convenient, quick and affordable e-payment system as it expects the number of digital transactions to increase more than four times to 8,707 crore in December 2021.

Interestingly, a team from The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has already developed an app to help visually impaired people recognise currency notes, which is freely available on Google Play Store. Developed by Dr Puneet Goyal, PhD scholars Mandhatya Singh and Joohi Chauhan, and student R Ram, this app, called Roshni, can recognise both old and new notes and gives audio information about the scanned banknote.

Dr Goyal explained that the app utilises an adaptable deep learning framework, which further uses the patterns and features embedded on banknotes to differentiate and determine the currency denomination. “Our Image processing, Security and Analytics lab prepared a rich dataset of more than 13, 000 images of currency notes under varied real-world conditions. The user has to bring the currency note in front of phone camera and the App would provide audio notification intimating the currency note denomination to the user," he had mentioned in an interview.

The quartet is keen to partner with RBI for their Android-based app, even as they are tweaking it to improve its usability.