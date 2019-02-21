App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBD and NetCents to roll out payment platform globally

RBD has been instrumental in building and serving some of the largest brands like VISA.

Results by Design (RBD) has partnered with NetCents to begin deploying the NetCents cryptocurrency payment platform to financial institutions, merchant acquirers and card issuers globally.

RBD provides subject matter expertise, business process outsourcing and advisory services to payment industry organizations.

RBD's experience in all aspects of the merchant acquiring, payment technology and card-issuing industries, compliment NetCents customer acquisition, distribution and revenue model.

For 30 years, RBD's executives have been instrumental in building and serving some of the largest brands like VISA, with the underlined technology and business processes which interface with financial institutions protocols, now used by todays leading payment gateways, payment terminals, POS Systems and enterprise applications.

RBD has worked with brands such as Ingenico, Verifone, Visa, US Bank, MasterCard, Mobil, IBM, Kodak, Disney Store, Gap, and others.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 08:34 pm

