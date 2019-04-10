App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Razorpay report The Era of Rising Fintech says cashless will overtake cash transactions by 2023

The report analyses digital transaction modes, online spending patterns, impact of UPI and other game-changing industry innovations, which are taking the country a step closer towards a digitally inclusive economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The converged payments solution company, Razorpay, launched their first edition of ‘The Era of Rising Fintech’ report in Bangalore today. Razorpay predicts that by 2020, 40 percent of digital payment transactions in the country will be driven by Tier 2 and 3 businesses and consumers, and 50 percent of internet users will be using digital payments.

The Razorpay report also expects that 15 percent of India’s GDP will be flowing through digital payments by 2020. All findings in this report are based on transactions held on Razorpay platform from FY’18 to FY’19. Some of the key findings from Razorpay’s report include:

  • Non-cash transactions are likely to overtake cash transactions in the country by 2023

  • Since demonetization and the launch of UPI, the merchant demand for digital payments has increased by 70 percent, year on year

  • UPI has also made its way successfully to cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Ranchi

  • Share of wallets (P2M) has dropped sharply to 1.87 percent in FY’19 from 6.3 percent in FY’18, while UPI payments shot up from 1.6 percent in FY’18 to 17 percent in FY’19

  • The UPI Transactions grew by 4000 percent in 2018

  • Of the top three sectors, Travel, Utilities and E-Commerce, Utilities shot up tremendously to 17 percent in FY’19 from 2.4 percent in FY’18, indicating how Indians are adopting digital payments in everyday life

  • Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, NCR, Hyderabad and Jaipur are the most active cities transacting digitally

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, “The sky-rocketing demand for digital payments signifies a lot more than just business growth. We saw that the SMEs in Tier 1 and 2 cities are driving a solid growth of 75 percent in non-cash transactions. This is a testimony of growing trust, changing mindset of traditional businesses and focused effort of government and public authorities towards developing the FinTech infrastructure.”

“In the coming months, we are looking at more game-changers like eNACH/eMandate, improved mobile-tech, more SME-oriented products and services, and stronger collaboration between FinTech services community and banks. Among the many sectors embracing digital payments, the fact that Utilities shot up tremendously to 17 percent in FY’19 indicates how consumers are responding to digital payments. Fintech is transforming the way Indians buy and sell and Razorpay is thrilled to be an invaluable part of this process,” he added.

Nationally, while the debit and credit cards continue to dominate the P2M segment with a 56.48 percent share, Razorpay finds that SMEs in Tier 1 and 2 cities are driving a high-speed growth of 75 percent in non-cash transactions.the report further observed that the preferred Payment Method in Person-to-Merchant (P2M) will see some drastic changes between FYE2018 and 2019. While the use of plastic money may fall from 69 percent to 57 percent, UPI will explode- from 1.6 percent to 17 percent (approximates). Also, the top sector that contributes to digital payments is continuing to be travel, but the second place has been taken by Utilities, as against eCommerce in 2018. Pharma has fallen back while eCommerce has fallen from 22 percent to 16 percent.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kings XI aim top ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Vis ...

News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' R ...

Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best P ...

Why These Outraged Millennials Will Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 20 ...

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And ...

Why Dausa Remains the Only Rajasthan Seat Where BJP Hasn't Named Lok S ...

Art to be Mandatory Subject for All classes, Schools Advised to Offer ...

Manjhi vs Manjhi Battle in Gaya as Opposition Alliance Targets Mahadal ...

Mehbooba Asks People to Defy Highway Ban, Warns Centre of 'Palestine-l ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.