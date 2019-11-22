Razorpay launches corporate credit cards for startups, digital payments for homepreneurs

Neo-banking platform ‘Razorpay’ has introduced Corporate Credit Card for Startups and SMEs and has also activated digital payments for freelancers and homepreneurs.

In addition to this, Razorpay made a slew of announcements at the second edition of FTX, Razorpay’s flagship fintech conference, held in Bengaluru. The company has acquired Opfin, a cloud-based payroll management solution, which automates the entire payroll money flow for any business, end-to-end.

Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, said, “It’s important to think about financial inclusion not just in terms of consumers but also in terms of businesses. Today, many of the existing solutions businesses use to manage their finances aren’t well-suited for modern internet companies. The move we have made today, helps us expand our horizon in payments and banking and solve new challenges for ambitious businesses who are wanting to disrupt the Indian economy. We want to make banking trivially simple and accessible for our partner businesses so that while they focus on building new ideas, products and experiences, we take care of their concerns around financial processes.”

Razorpay acquires Opfin

Razorpay’s acquisition of a Payroll and HR Management Software company, Opfin, is aimed at offering seamless automation for a business’s entire payroll process. Payroll is a fragmented market with no clear solution. With Opfin, Razorpay hopes to make this effort a lot easier with robust technology and an enhanced experience.

This acquisition is a significant part of RazorpayX’s business banking strategy. RazorpayX is an AI driven neo-banking platform, where businesses can do everything and more with Razorpay that they were currently doing with banks.

Corporate Credit Cards help manage expenses and vendor payments

Razorpay’s Corporate Credit Cards for SMEs and Startups, with RBL as the company’s banking partner, solves challenges around access to credit, short term credit, reconciliation, expense filing and help businesses lead a healthy financial life.

Built on convenience and privacy, this first of its kind card will allow businesses a no-cost interest for 50 days with a credit line ranging between 50,000 to 25,00,000. As these credit cards will be issued by banks, they will have wide acceptance clubbed with powerful features.

Razorpay launches Current Accounts

Razorpay has also launched Current Accounts as part of the RazorpayX platform. There is an increasing market demand for a platform that supports a large number of transactions, provide superior customer experience, and one that lets a business define its own processes - traditional Current Accounts are not there yet. Along with features that RazorpayX already provides, the company will now support standard banking features like Debit Cards, Cash transfers, along with FD, RD and other treasury offerings.

Razorpay supports Freelancers and Homepreneurs

Having served businesses thus far, Razorpay has launched payment support for freelancers, consultants and other unregistered businesses like tutors, gym instructors and others selling online via Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.

Typically, freelancers, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities, face troubles with selling products without a website, collecting advance payments, creating GST compliant invoices, lack of enterprise grade tools to manage their bills and finances and needing constant payment follow-ups. With features like payment support for over 100 currencies, freelancers and individual businesses can access a larger pool of consumers across the world.

Concluding the second edition of FTX, Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder said, "Today, payments and banking aren't transactional anymore; they are transformative and impactful, and the only way to stay relevant and impactful is by creating value for businesses in an ever-evolving environment.”

“The success of RazorpayX and Capital is a testimony and an opportunity to continue developing new products that manage the who, what, when and where of any transaction, from acceptance to disbursement and settlements to real-time insights, and more,” he added.