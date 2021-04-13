Rajasthan Royals collaborates with Tech Mahindra to monetise, build on fan loyalty

Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Rajasthan Royals partner to build on fan loyalty and fan monetisation using Tech Mahindra’s digital platform powered by AI Artificial intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics technologies.

"As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also support Rajasthan Royals to reach wider markets and audiences through comprehensive fan engagement platforms and digital campaigns. Tech Mahindra will also leverage new-age technologies to create revenue streams for the team and expand fan base," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

The collaboration aims to derive three times the value from a loyal fanbase and work towards providing an omni-channel experience for fans across social, email and push messaging starting from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Tech Mahindra said in a release.

“It’s fantastic to have Tech Mahindra on board to support our fan engagement solutions," Jake Lush McCrum, COO - Rajasthan Royals, said.

"The personalised experience we give to our fans is so crucial to us and Tech Mahindra helps us to make this as fluid and impactful as possible. We want our fans to be as close to the team as possible, with engaging content, gamification and much more, not just during the IPL, but year-round."

According to Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth - Tech Mahindra, the fanbase of sports teams have become more global and fragmented, increasing the importance of curating the right message across right channels.

"With this strategic partnership, our endeavour is to develop loyalty and deeper engagement among the fans and ensure that the franchise can maximise their value from fans, by leveraging new digital revenue streams," he said.

Tech Mahindra, the information technology arm of Mahindra Group, works in next-generation technology domains including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.