RAISE 2020 | AI indispensable for India’s tryst with digital destiny, says Mukesh Ambani — read the full text of speech here

India is becoming a leading power in computer technology, and all crucial pieces are in place to make the country a premier digital society, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani said. Ambani was speaking at the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 (RAISE 2020) summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5.

The event will discuss cross-sector subjects like Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness, the Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation, and Inclusive AI and Partnerships for Successful Innovation.

Here is the full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech at RAISE 2020:

Most Respected Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji, Shri Amitabh Kant Ji, Shri Sawhney Ji, my esteemed fellow panelists. Ladies and gentlemen

It is a privilege to speak at this Global Summit.

Artificial Intelligence is indispensable for India’s Tryst with her Digital Destiny. Therefore, Honourable Prime Minister, this summit is yet another testimony to your visionary leadership. Six years ago, Sir, you launched the Digital India mission and made it a top national priority. And the results have been spectacular.

First, India has delivered 4G broadband coverage to more than 99 percent of our citizens. We have gone from 155th in the world to number ONE in mobile data consumption. With 5G around the corner, India will maintain its leadership position.

Second, Thanks to your BharatNet initiative and the priority of connecting every home and workplace. India is now rolling out a massive pan-India optical fiber network, connecting not only all our cities and towns but each of our six lakh villages. This will put India among the top nations in fixed broadband as well.

Third, through your ‘Make in India’ initiatives, we are now creating the capacity for affordable manufacture of all necessary digital devices, sensors, and equipment in our own country.

Fourth, India is becoming a leading nation in compute power with world-class Data Centres. Along with IoT, this is laying the groundwork for smart platforms that will converge physical and digital domains and boost productivity and efficiency to unprecedented levels in all sectors of our economy.

We now have all the crucial components in place to make India a premier Digital Society. Together, our economy and society will generate data at an explosive and exponential rate.

Data is the raw material for Artificial Intelligence. Intelligent data is Digital Capital. It is a vital national resource. In the past, nations have competed on physical capital, financial capital, human capital, and intellectual capital. But, in the coming decades, nations will increasingly compete on Digital Capital. India has the unique advantage to harness its enormous Digital Capital for AI-driven development, which is bottom-up and inclusive. This is because of our twin strengths of Democracy and Demography.

When 1.3 billion Indians are digitally empowered, they will unleash a proliferation of new digital enterprises that will create faster economic growth, greater prosperity, high-quality employment opportunities, and better standards of living, across all sections of our society.

We are confident that the government will introduce a sound data regulation framework to protect this national resource and ensure data privacy. Therefore, the time is ripe, and the tools are ready to make India a world leader in Artificial Intelligence and to make AI work for all Indians.

It is important to understand the epoch-changing importance of AI. The advent of modern Artificial Intelligence is comparable only to the birth of intelligent life on our planet. In the coming decades, the total non-biological intelligence will exceed the rational intelligence of the entire human population.

But this does not mean that AI will replace the human mind. It never can. It never will.



First, of transforming India into a high growth economy on its path to $5 trillion



Second, of making our Industry and our small businesses Atmanirbhar and dominating new global value chains



Third, of modernising Indian agriculture and multiplying incomes of our farmers



Fourth, of delivering high-quality and affordable healthcare to all Indians



And fifth, of delivering world-class education, skill training, and talent enrichment to every Indian, including those in the remotest parts of rural India



Rather, AI and other associated technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution will vastly expand our capacity to solve the most complex and pressing problems before India and the world. Specifically, AI will enable India to move faster towards achieving the five ambitious goals set by our Prime Minister.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this summit is rightly called the RAISE Summit because it raises our hope and confidence that the hardships and hurdles caused by the corona pandemic will be temporary. India has the resilience and resolves to bounce back and progress faster than ever before.

The very purpose of this summit is to make India future-ready. The Indian industry is ready. The Indian youth are ready. Indeed, the entire nation is ready to implement an agenda that will promote AI for a Strong, Sustainable and Equitable New India. Thank you.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.