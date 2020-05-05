Apple has launched a new MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 with the Magic Keyboard, replacing the controversial butterfly switch keyboard. All the MacBooks under the updated lineup for 2020 now feature the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple is known to make tiny yet meaningful innovations in the components used in its products that enhances the user experience. However, if you have been using a MacBook post-2015, chances are you do agree not completely.

Apple introduced the butterfly switch keyboard with the 12-inch MacBook that also came with a single USB Type-C port. While the 12-inch MacBook did not get a refresh, Apple continued using the butterfly switch keyboard in all its subsequent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

The Butterfly keyboard’s biggest advantage was its thin form factor, which allowed Apple to fit in additional components or perhaps make the MacBook models even more thinner. The keys did not travel as far, but you would still feel the click.

However, despite being so thin, the butterfly switch keyboard was no winner when it came to fighting dust and debris, which eventually lead to either a key not working or taking in multiple inputs even after pressing it only once — mucch likee my MacBook Pro’s keyboard wheerein the keys ofteen typed the letter ‘e’ and letter ‘c’ twice quite often (and not always), which ccccould be frustrating and additional work for the eeeditor. The left ‘Shift’ key, too, has stopped working, further reducing my typing sspeed.

What made things worse for Apple was the flawed design mechanism that did not permit it to replace a single key but the whole keyboard altogether. Apple did try to fix these faults with the 2019 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro that shipped with a much-maligned keyboard. The company announced back then that it had reworked on the design of the butterfly switch and used a new material that reduced the existing problems.

Further, the company did announce a free keyboard replacement program for multiple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that shipped with the butterfly switch keyboard and offered four years of coverage for the keyboard since the date of purchase. Good job there, Apple.

With the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in November, Apple went back to the scissor-switch keyboard that was found in pre-butterfly keyboard MacBooks. The all-new Magic keyboard uses a scissor-switch keyboard mechanism, in which the interlocking plastic pieces connect every key to the keyboard when pressed. These claim to have more travel (1mm to be precise) but offer much better resistance to dust and debris than the butterfly keys — a trade-off that you could be willing to take.

All said and then, Apple’s move to make changes to the already-functional and not broken traditional scissor-switch keyboard backfired. But the company acknowledging the issues on the butterfly switch keyboard, offering free replacement and then eventually switching to the Magic Keyboard on the new MacBooks were indeed steps in the right direction.