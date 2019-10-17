Quantzig’s Fraud Analytics experts offer in-depth insights on how analytics help tackle digital fraud

Analytics advisory firm Quantzig, which delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article that analyzes the role of fraud analytics in combating digital fraud.

With digital fraud reaching an alarming rate in recent years, there is a strong focus on fraud analytics and advanced algorithms that help tackle the issue at hand. The growing popularity of e-commerce platforms, rise in online transactions, an explosion of new payment channels and tech-savvy fraudsters have led to a rise in instances of data breaches and e-fraud.

Today hackers are well-versed with many techniques that help tap into the online information of a user. Owing to such factors, financial firms have been grappling with a variety of new-age e-frauds that have hindered their ability to drive profits.

What is clear is to us in our analysis of the future of the banking industry is that to gain a front-liner advantage and prevent data loss, banks cannot just afford to remain just passive observers, but are expected to take proactive measures to tackle the growing challenges using advanced analytics.

Challenges Faced by Banks in Combating Fraud

1. Emergence of new channels and services

The emergence of new offerings has paved the way for new payment channels. To stay at par with their peers most banking firms and other financial service providers including banks, alternative payments providers, and e-commerce companies have started launching new offerings at a heightened frequency.

2. Ever-increasing number of tech-savvy hackers

Hackers today are skilful and adept at outwitting the data security systems of banks. They leverage sophisticated software and data analysis techniques to perpetrate cross-channel frauds. Such advanced techniques have made it easier for them to mimic customer behavior and analyze online transactions at a deeper level.

3. Evolving regulatory landscape