Quantum Supremacy | India plans Rs 8,000-cr national mission: Report

India has joined the race for 'Quantum Supremacy' with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) having sought Rs 8,000 crore for a national mission focussed on the same, according to a report in The Economic Times.

With the aim of building the country's own 50 Qubit Quantum Computer in the next 4 to 5 years, the DST has already started working on a draft for the mission, which is expected to be ready within a month, the report noted. It added that the funds have been sought from the Centre by the department over a period of five years, in order to facilitate research into the next generation technology which is expensive and requires to be undertaken at sub-zero temperatures.

The technology, which is under works at labs in the US, Russia, China and India, could prove to be of immense strategic significance for countries as it could enable easy and quick hacking into any cybersecurity system.

While a regular computer has the ability to store information in bits (0 or 1), quantum computers can do the same in two quantum bits or 'qubits' (as both 0 and 1 at the same time. This exponentially multiplies the computational power of any system, the report said.

An official of the DST told the publication that the technology will equip a country with the ability to decode the most secured networks elsewhere. He added that whoever is able to crack the technology before others will have a clear monopoly over the same.

In addition to strategic uses, India is also looking to apply quantum technology in the field of agriculture, medicine, space and aerospace engineering.