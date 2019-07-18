Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus could be coming to Lenovo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and Nubia phones

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, which is primarily targeted towards gaming smartphones with a 15 percent boost in graphical performance. Asus will be the first to capitalise on the performance gains of the SD 855 Plus chipset on the new ROG Phone II.

The graphical performance gains on the new Snapdragon 855 Plus makes it the ideal system-on-a-chip for the new breed of gaming smartphones that are sweeping the market. Other brands like Black Shark, Realme, Vivo, Nubia, and Lenovo have also teased SD855 Plus smartphones.

Vivo also hinted bringing the Snapdragon 855 Plus on the iQOO gaming handset. Vivo sub-brand NEX could also take advantage of the new flagship Qualcomm chipset on its next smartphone.

ZTE subsidiary Nubia also confirmed that it would be bringing the SD 855 Plus SoC to a new variant of the Red Magic 3. The announcement came via Chinese social media site Weibo.

Lenovo also took to Weibo addressing the long wait for Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor to arrive. Considering Lenovo were the first to release the Snapdragon 855 chipset on the Z5 Pro GT, we could see the SD855 Plus on the Z6 Pro GT.

Realme posted, “Hello Snapdragon 855 Plus” on their Weibo profile. The company has already confirmed that it would be launching its first true-flagship smartphone in India later this year. While very few details are known about Realme’s upcoming flagship, we know it will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Realme’s current line-up of smartphones doesn’t feature a flagship Qualcomm processor.

Other premium smartphones that could incorporate the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC will likely be Xiaomi’s Poco F2 and OnePlus 7T. Black Shark – Xiaomi’s gaming sub-brand – has also confirmed it has a new gaming handset in the works.