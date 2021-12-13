MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is reportedly overheating on the Moto Edge X30

The Moto Edge X30 is the only smartphone that uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset wait Xiaomi, Realme, and ZTE are all expected to bring phones with Qualcomm’s new chipset soon.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST

The Moto Edge X30 recently became the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. And while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip brings some major improvements over its predecessor, it reportedly runs hotter as well.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe recently uploaded a tweet suggesting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 runs hotter than expected. And while the tipster doesn’t confirm which Motorola phone, the Moto Edge X30 is the only device to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

In his tweet, Ice Universe raises concerns about the new Snapdragon chip overheating. This also raises thermal throttling concerns on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As of now, the Moto Edge X30 is the only smartphone that uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset while Xiaomi, Realme, and ZTE are all expected to bring phones with Qualcomm’s new chipset soon.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was built on the 4nm process, although benchmarks suggest that it still lags behind Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip that’s powering the iPhone 13 models. And if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is overheating, then you can expect the performance gap between the A15 and the 8 Gen 1 to grow even further.

Also Read: Moto Edge X30 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 144Hz OLED display, 60 MP under-display selfie camera

Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:18 pm

