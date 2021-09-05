Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC spotted on Geekbench on unnamed Vivo phone

Qualcomm, which only recently launched the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, seems to be already gearing up to bring the next generation of its flagship chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, which will succeed the Snapdragon 888, was recently spotted on Geekbench.

The Snapdragon 898 chipset is expected to arrive later this year in December during Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit. However, the chip made an appearance on the benchmarking platform a few months ahead of its launch.

The Geekbench listing showed the Snapdragon 898 SoC on an unnamed Vivo phone model number V2102A, which could be a prototype. The chipset achieves 720 points in the single-core test and 1919 points in the multi-core test, which is lower than the scores achieved by the Snapdragon 888+ and Snapdragon 888. The CPU clocked lower than expected.

However, this might not be the finished product and higher scores can be expected when the chipset makes its debut in December. The device seems to be running a chip with the new Cortex-X2 Super Core clocked at 2.42 GHz, three Cortex-A710 Power cores clocked at up to 2.17 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at up to 1.79GHz.

Previous leaks have suggested the Cortex X2 core will succeed the Cortex X1 core on the next flagship Snapdragon chipset. There is also confirmation that Snapdragon 898 SoC will have a three-cluster architecture and will likely be equipped with the Adreno 730 GPU. Qualcomm is also expected to use Samsung’s 4nm process to manufacture the Snapdragon 898 chipset.