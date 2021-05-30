Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform spotted on Geekbench

Since the launch of the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, Qualcomm has followed a pretty standard schedule, always revealing a more powerful, high clocked version of its flagship 800 series chip followed by a ‘Plus’ moniker a few months later. And this time promises to be no different, with the recent rumours about a Snapdragon 888+ chipset emerging.



Snapdragon 888+ emerges on geekbench.

-1 x 3.00GHz

-3 x 2.42GHz

-4 x 1.80GHz

Qualcomm usually reveals a ‘Plus’ variant of its flagship 800 series chips in July, suggesting that the most recent is very likely accurate. According to a recent leak by Abhishek Yadav, the Snapdragon 888+ made a brief appearance on Geekbench

Like last year’s Snapdragon 865+, the upcoming Snapdragon 888+ also has an overclocked performance core, which in this case is the Cortex-X1, which is clocked at 3.0GHz as compared to 2.84GHz on the vanilla Snapdragon 888.

The Geekbench listing also shows four low-power A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and three Cortex-A78 clusters running at 2.4Ghz. The test also revealed that the chip managed a single-core score of 1,171 points and a multi-core score of 3,704 points, which doesn’t seem too different from that of the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

However, the unnamed device powered by the supposed Snapdragon 888+ chipset is also paired with only 6GB of RAM as opposed to 8GB we’re used to seeing on mainstream flagships. As of now, there is no confirmation about the Snapdragon 888+ variant by Qualcomm, but you can expect more details in the upcoming days.