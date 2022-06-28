Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset could be unveiled in November this year

Qualcomm only recently unveiled the ‘Plus’ version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, a little over a month after the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and we already have leaked about the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Qualcomm usually unveils its flagship Snapdragon 800 series chips in December. However, a new report by GSMArena suggests that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be unveiled two weeks earlier, between November 14 and November 17, 2022.

The publication managed to snap a screenshot of a Snapdragon Summit event that noted that the upcoming flagship chipset by the chipmaker would debut on November 14, while the Summit would end on November 17. The event listing was snapped on Qualcomm’s official website but has since been taken down.

The report notes that Qualcomm does not reveal the dates of its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii this early and at least waits five months ahead of the date. So it is likely to be a slip-up from the chipmaker.

Last year, Xiaomi was the first company to launch a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, followed by Motorola. If Qualcomm does indeed launch its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC earlier in November, then we might see more brands racing to bring smartphones with the new chip.