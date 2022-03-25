English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC may arrive in May; Xiaomi, Motorola to be early adopters

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC is expected to arrive alongside a new Snapdragon 700 series chip.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is set to get a ‘Plus’ model later this year. In the past couple of years, Qualcomm has been unveiling ‘Plus’ versions of its flagship 800 series chips, offering slightly higher performance and clock speeds.

    The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is yet to get a debut in May 2022, according to a report by OnSiteGo. The report cites tipster Yogesh Brar, who claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip will be announced early in May.

    Rumours also suggest that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and an upcoming Motorola flagship will be among the first to adopt the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip. We recently reported that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to make its debut in May, so it is very likely that the phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ with the model number SM8475 will be built on the 4nm fabrication process. Additionally, reports also suggest that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC will opt for TSMC’s fabrication process over Samsung.

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC is expected to arrive alongside a new Snapdragon 700 series chip. Smartphones with the new Snapdragon chip are expected to start debuting in June 2022. The report also notes that the first phase of customers for the chip will be Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm #Snapdragon #Xiaomi
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 04:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.