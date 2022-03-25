Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC may arrive in May; Xiaomi, Motorola to be early adopters

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is set to get a ‘Plus’ model later this year. In the past couple of years, Qualcomm has been unveiling ‘Plus’ versions of its flagship 800 series chips, offering slightly higher performance and clock speeds.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is yet to get a debut in May 2022, according to a report by OnSiteGo. The report cites tipster Yogesh Brar, who claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip will be announced early in May.

Rumours also suggest that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and an upcoming Motorola flagship will be among the first to adopt the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip. We recently reported that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to make its debut in May, so it is very likely that the phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ with the model number SM8475 will be built on the 4nm fabrication process. Additionally, reports also suggest that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC will opt for TSMC’s fabrication process over Samsung.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC is expected to arrive alongside a new Snapdragon 700 series chip. Smartphones with the new Snapdragon chip are expected to start debuting in June 2022. The report also notes that the first phase of customers for the chip will be Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.