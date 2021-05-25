Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen2 SoC launched for next-gen affordable Windows laptops, Chromebooks

Qualcomm recently launched a new Snapdragon system-on-chip (SoC) for the next generation of always-connected PCs. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 succeeds the Snapdragon 7c SoC that debuted in 2019. The new Snapdragon chipset is designed for laptops aimed at educators, students, teachers, and everyday light consumers.

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 7c Gen2 will start showing up on laptops starting this summer. The chipset will power the next generation of always-connected, budget notebooks. It supports both Windows 10 and Chrome OS devices.



The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC is claimed to be up to 60 percent more power-efficient than its competitors with over 19 hours of continuous use on a single charge. The chipset is said to deliver up to 10 percent higher system performance than its competitors and twice the typical battery life of entry-level laptops.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is equipped with an octa-core Kryo 468 CPU based on 64-bit architecture. The new Snapdragon chip is based on the 8nm process technology and features a clock speed of 2.55GHz.

The new chip also supports video playback of up to 4K HDR10 and H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), and VP9 codec support. It also comes with Qualcomm aptX audio playback support as well as Qualcomm Aqstic technology and Qualcomm Voice Suite audio processing. The chipset provides support for up to QHD display at a 60Hz refresh rate.

The new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 features a Qualcomm Spectra 255 ISP that supports dual cameras of up to 16 MP resolution or up to a single 32 MP camera. The image signal processor also supports up to 10-bit colour depth video recording. It has an Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP. The chipset features a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.