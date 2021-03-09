English
Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 processor details leaked ahead of official launch

The octa-core chip will have four performance and four efficiency cores.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Qualcomm. | Representative image.

Qualcomm could soon launch the Snapdragon 775 SoC. The upcoming upper-midrange smartphone processor will be a successor to the Snapdragon 765G processor launched last year. Ahead of the launch, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC specifications have leaked.

Tipster Roland Quandt from WinFuture has revealed the performance and efficiency core details of the upcoming Snapdragon 775 SoC. The tipster claims that the octa-core chip will have four performance and four efficiency cores. One of the four performance cores will be clocked at 2.7GHz, whereas the other three will be clocked at 2.7GHz. it will also have four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

It will come with support for up to 16GB of RAM. The tipster also revealed that Qualcomm has offered the processor to its hardware test partners. The test platform provided to the partners offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Snapdragon 775G processor will be used in the upper midrange and premium smartphones post its launch. It will be a successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor launched last year. The SoC was used in smartphones like the OnePlus Nord (Review), Vivo X50 Pro (Review), etc.

Qualcomm is yet to make an official announcement on the release date of the Snapdragon 775 SoC. The processor is expected to release by H1 2021.
TAGS: #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Mar 9, 2021 09:42 am

