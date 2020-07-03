Qualcomm partners with Flipkart to launch wireless audio devices under HRX branding

US-based chip-maker Qualcomm has partnered with Flipkart for launching premium wireless audio devices in India under the HRX brand.

The company will be launching three new audio devices - two wireless neckbands and one truly wireless earbuds - claiming to deliver high-quality wireless audio and seamless user experience.

These devices will feature Qualcomm’s cVc noise cancellation technology that offers better voice call quality through noise and echo suppression.

The earbuds are based on the Qualcomm QCC30xx Bluetooth Audio SoCs which are designed to offer support for increased OEM customisation, extended battery life, better connectivity at accessible price points.

The HRX X-Drops 9G is the only truly-wireless earbuds (TWS) in the newly-launched range. Priced at Rs 2,999, the TWS is powered by Qualcomm’s QCC3020 Bluetooth Audio SoC and come with support for Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo technology. The earbuds also claim to offer a snug fit and are waterproof with an IPX7 rating.

X-Drops 9G is available in two colours – Cosmic Black and Galaxy Blue.

HRX Wave 7R is one of the two neckband earphones launched at Rs 1,499. The wireless earphones come with QCC3003 Bluetooth Audio SoC and feature a button-activated voice assistant.

The HRX X-Wave 14R is the most-premium audio product among the three wireless earphones. The key difference between the X-Wave 14R and Wave 7R is that the former gets powered by Qualcomm QCC3005 Bluetooth Audio SoC and has a dedicated Bass Boost Mode. It is available in three colours – Space Gold, Supernova Blue and Comet Red.