Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualcomm obtains license to supply chips to Huawei: Report

The report also suggests that Qualcomm will only be able to manage Huawei’s demand without the Honor brand.

Moneycontrol News

As of September 2020, Huawei was no longer able to make its own Kirin chips due to ongoing economic sanctions on the Chinese phone manufacturer.  Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei said that their chip producers could only accept orders until May 15, with production closing on September 15, 2020.

However, reports from China claim that the world’s second-largest phone manufacturer now has a lifeline. A report by 36 Krypton claims that Qualcomm has already received a license to supply Huawei. The report also suggests that Qualcomm will only be able to manage Huawei’s demand without the Honor brand.

The report comes at a time, when Huawei is allegedly set to sell off the Honor brand, with a confirmation said to be announced as early as this week. In its fourth-quarter financial report, Qualcomm confirmed that it received a one-time payment of $1.8 billion from Huawei to pay patent fees.

Qualcomm also stated that it had submitted an application for Huawei’s supply license back in September. Due to the ongoing trade war, Qualcomm will require a special license to work with Huawei.

There is currently no confirmation as to whether or not Qualcomm has obtained a license to work with Huawei. But if the news is accurate, then Huawei will receive a major boost as it will give the Chinese phone maker more options beyond MediaTek.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Huawei #Qualcomm #smartphones

