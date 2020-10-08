Qualcomm may reveal Snapdragon 875 SoC, new gaming phone in pact with Asus: Report

Qualcomm recently sent out invites for a Snapdragon event that will be held on December 1 and 2. The chipmaker usually reserves December events for big launches. Last year, the company unveiled the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 series at around the same time in December.

This means we are likely to see the Snapdragon 875 SoC make its first appearance at the event. The Snapdragon 875 chip is expected to use 5nm chip fabrication technology and will be the first to make use of the new high-performance Cortex-X1 core. However, reports suggest that new chipsets might not be the only things Qualcomm launches in December.

According to a report by DigiTimes, the semiconductors manufacturer could be unveiling a gaming smartphone before the end of the year. At the moment, details are scarce, but the report suggests that the phone will be developed in partnership with Asus.

The partnership was supposedly initiated before Nvidia announced it would be acquiring ARM. If accurate, one can see why Qualcomm would want to team up with Asus for a gaming smartphone. Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand has long been synonyms with providing top-end gaming hardware. And more recently, ROG phones have been getting a lot better.