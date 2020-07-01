App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Wear 4100+, 4100 processors for smartwatches

The difference between the 4100 AND 4100+ is that the former does not come with an AON co-processor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Qualcomm on Tuesday launched the Snapdragon 4100 and 4100+ wearable chipsets. These two new chips from the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform are designed for next-generation connected smartwatches and are based on ultra-low-power hybrid architecture.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ is built on a 12nm process and has a 1.7 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, Adreno 504 GPU, support for 750 MHz LPDDR3 RAM and eMMC 4.5 storage, as well as dual ISPs with support for up to 16 MP cameras.

It features a new System-on-Chip (SoC) designed to deliver 85 percent higher performance compared to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform for faster app launches, more responsive user experience, and richer photo and video experiences, the company claims.

pjimage-68The new chipset comes with an Always-ON (AON) co-processor, which supports up to 64K colours and extends offload experiences to include continuous heart rate monitoring, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, steps, alarms, timers, and haptics. 

The difference between the 4100 AND 4100+ is that the former does not come with an AON co-processor. The other specifications remain identical.

The Wear 4100 family has support for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity standards, which are claimed to reduce power consumption by around 25 percent. It supports both the Android Open Source Platform (AOSP) and the Wear OS by Google OS platform. 

Qualcomm has unveiled that the new chipset will be used in the upcoming Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 and the Suunto wearable. Another wearable company, imoo, will launch the Z6 Ultra kids smartwatch using the Wear 4100 within the next 30 days.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Qualcomm #smartwatches

