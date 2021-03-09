Qualcomm is reportedly working on a Snapdragon 888 Lite without 5G



Qualcomm has a lower end derivate of the Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) in the works. SM8325 is the model number and there seems to be NO integrated 5G modem on this one. #CheapFlagshipPhones

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 8, 2021

As per a tweet by serial tipster Roland Quandt, Qualcomm maybe working on a cheaper variant of the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 888 is Qualcomm's flagship SoC which we soon expect to see on pretty much every premium Android phone out there but if this rumour is true, then Qualcomm maybe considering bringing price down a bit by removing the 5G modem.

In a way, this makes sense. In markets like India, mid-range and lower end devices rule the roost. If removing 5G allows Qualcomm to release a variant of the Snapdragon 888 that is cheaper for the manufacturers to include in their phones, then the mid-range market is going to get very interesting.

This also makes sense for markets where 5G isn't available yet like India. The rollout for 5G is expected to happen by the end of this year or early next. It will allow Qualcomm to ship its flagship to a whole new range of devices.

The "SM8325" as its codenamed is expected to sit between the high-end flagship Snapdragon 888 and the cheaper Snapdragon 870. This gives manufacturers access to another SoC for use mid-tier to high-end market which means we can expect to see a lot more smartphones.



Qualcomm is already busy testing samples of the SM8450, next year's top phone SoC. Codename is "Waipio", once more named after a place in Hawaii: https://t.co/9Y264lGzwG

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 8, 2021

Qualcomm is also rumoured to be working on a successor to Snapdragon 888 for next year which is codenamed "Waipio" with the model number "SM8450."