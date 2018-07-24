App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualcomm filed 1,840 patents in India, while IITs together submitted 400 applications

IITs had collectively filed 400 patents, which is the highest among Indian institutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, Qualcomm, submitted 1,840 patent applications between 2016-17 in India making it the highest, according to the annual report by The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had collectively filed 400 patents, which was followed by Wipro which filed 226 applications. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major was the leading company to file patents in the field of Information Technology at 190. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) followed at 159.

Overall 45,444 patents were filed in India, out of which only 29.2 percent was filed by Indian applicants.

Maharashtra with 3,513 applications was the state with the highest number of applications filed, followed by Tamil Nadu at 2,003.

American companies filed the highest number of applications at 8,981, which was followed by Japan with 3,399 patents.

Overall 9,847 patents were granted out of which 1,315 were extended to Indian applicants.

Electrical, electronics and related subjects departments had the highest number of patent applications.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:29 pm

tags #India #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.