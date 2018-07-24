Qualcomm filed 1,840 patents in India, while IITs together submitted 400 applications

American semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, Qualcomm, submitted 1,840 patent applications between 2016-17 in India making it the highest, according to the annual report by The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had collectively filed 400 patents, which was followed by Wipro which filed 226 applications. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major was the leading company to file patents in the field of Information Technology at 190. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) followed at 159.

Overall 45,444 patents were filed in India, out of which only 29.2 percent was filed by Indian applicants.

Maharashtra with 3,513 applications was the state with the highest number of applications filed, followed by Tamil Nadu at 2,003.

American companies filed the highest number of applications at 8,981, which was followed by Japan with 3,399 patents.

Overall 9,847 patents were granted out of which 1,315 were extended to Indian applicants.

Electrical, electronics and related subjects departments had the highest number of patent applications.