Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 782G SoC

(Image Courtesy: Qualcomm)

US chipmaker Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range chipset called Snapdragon 782G to replace the Snapdragon 778G, a popular system-on-a-chip (SoC) usually found in mid-range smartphones.

Compared to the 778G SoC, the 782G has a CPU that is 5 percent faster and a GPU that sees gains of 10 percent. The 6nm chipset has a Kryo 670 CPU and an Adreno 642L GPU. The Kryo CPU also has a slightly higher clockspeed - 2.7GHz compared to 2.5GHz - when compared to the 778G SoC.

The chipset has support for Full HD+ resolution screens with up to a refresh rate of 144Hz and 4K displays at 60Hz. It can be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and supports UFS 3.1-based storage.

The company said its Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP) captures three 22-megapixel photos with a single click and supports highly detailed capture for up to 200-megapixel photos. It can burst capture 8-megapixel photos at 120 FPS or 12-megapixel photos at 90FPS.

The Snapdragon X53 modem supports mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks along with support for GPS, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB 3.1 Type-C.

Qualcomm hasn't said when the new chipset will make its way into phones nor has it revealed the names of the companies that will be the first to carry the new SoC.