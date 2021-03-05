English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Sound, new audio features for Android

"This is how sound should sound," Qualcomm says on its website.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST

Qualcomm has announced a new audio technology for smartphones that it calls Snapdragon Sound. The company says that it wants the "very best audio, connectivity, and mobile innovations." It has made sure to deliver the best sound quality when it comes to voice calls, gaming and high-resolution music, it said.

"This is how sound should sound," Qualcomm says on its website.

The company says that Snapdragon Sound can deliver HiFi sound in 24-bit/96kHz over Bluetooth using its aptX technology. It has also got something for the people who can party using just the phone's speaker making it actually bearable to listen to a song without the speaker spazzing out at higher volumes.

On the phone call side of things, Snapdragon Sound can deliver a super wideband 32kHz voice call quality with aptX voice. The system can also eliminate background sounds. It also has ultra low latency at just 89 milliseconds, making it great for mobile gaming.

The company says that Snapdragon Sound can also offer a glitch-free audio experience wirelessly and is smart enough to optimise around crowded networks, i.e. many devices connected to a single access point.

Close

Related stories

Snapdragon Sound can also integrate with virtually any voice assistant like Google Now and can also seamlessly swap between them.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Qualcomm #smartphones #Snapdragon Sound
first published: Mar 5, 2021 02:40 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.