Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Sound, new audio features for Android

Qualcomm has announced a new audio technology for smartphones that it calls Snapdragon Sound. The company says that it wants the "very best audio, connectivity, and mobile innovations." It has made sure to deliver the best sound quality when it comes to voice calls, gaming and high-resolution music, it said.

"This is how sound should sound," Qualcomm says on its website.

The company says that Snapdragon Sound can deliver HiFi sound in 24-bit/96kHz over Bluetooth using its aptX technology. It has also got something for the people who can party using just the phone's speaker making it actually bearable to listen to a song without the speaker spazzing out at higher volumes.

On the phone call side of things, Snapdragon Sound can deliver a super wideband 32kHz voice call quality with aptX voice. The system can also eliminate background sounds. It also has ultra low latency at just 89 milliseconds, making it great for mobile gaming.

The company says that Snapdragon Sound can also offer a glitch-free audio experience wirelessly and is smart enough to optimise around crowded networks, i.e. many devices connected to a single access point.

Snapdragon Sound can also integrate with virtually any voice assistant like Google Now and can also seamlessly swap between them.