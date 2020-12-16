MARKET NEWS

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 678 SoC with minor upgrades over the SD675 chip

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC is built on the 11nm LLP process, similar to its predecessor.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 03:14 PM IST

Qualcomm recently announced a new Snapdragon 600 series chipset for the more affordable handsets of 2021. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC succeeds the Snapdragon 675 and aims to bring improvements in photography and connectivity capabilities without sacrificing battery life.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC is built on the 11nm LLP process, similar to its predecessor. The chipset features overclocked Cortex A76 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. The chip uses the same Adreno 612 GPU on the Snapdragon 675 SoC, although Qualcomm promises improved performance.

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, said, “We are uniquely positioned to support OEMs in delivering the next generation of devices with in-demand features and performance. Snapdragon 678 brings advanced mobile capabilities for daily entertainment at lightning-fast speeds over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life for consumers worldwide.”

Other specs on the SD678 SoC are the same as that of its predecessor. The chip features a Qualcomm Spectra 250L IPS and a Hexagon 685 DSP. The Snapdragon 678 chipset supports screen resolutions up to 2520 x 1080 pixels and 10-bit colour. The chip also supports up to a 48 MP main camera sensor and 16 MP selfie camera sensor. The Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem pushes download speeds up to 600 Mbps and upload speeds up to 150 Mbps.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 16, 2020 03:14 pm

