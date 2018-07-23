Pune-based firm claims its AI-backed technology can predict the success or failure of a startup

A Pune-based firm, SRKay Consulting Group, has claimed that its newly developed technology algorithm can predict a startup’s future.

During the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the firm claimed that this technology can help the companies at its initial stages of the startup’s journey to determine whether it will succeed or not. Alok Kumar, Managing Partner of SRKay, said: "About 78 percent of startups are successful due to human-only factors while the failures are primarily because of ignoring these factors." Also, a research study was presented on startup success to understand how entrepreneurs and government can utilise AI to achieve success and grow.

As reported in Business Today, the AI uses artificial intelligence and psychological analysis at various levels to help predict success. India is a big country with various cities residing in states with over 5,000 startups. It is estimated that in the first five years 90 percent of the start-ups fail. There may be several reasons like lack of vision, poor team, and lack of funding, etc. Kumar said "It is essential for developing countries to invest in technology and practices that help them identify and nurture right entrepreneurial talent and enable them by creating an ecosystem. The platform also enables enterprises to leverage this technology to create successful teams and ensure successful employee engagement at the workplace."

On January 16, 2016, The Narendra Modi government launched the Start-up India’s initiative to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. They are extensively working towards achieving their objective.