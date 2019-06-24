Pune-based CloudHedge Technologies raises funding from NTT DATA

CloudHedge's technology agnostic platform brings automation and intelligence to enterprises in their digital journey to modernize applications.
CloudHedge Technologies, an India-based automated, intelligent application modernization platform, announced it raised funding from NTT DATA Corporation, Japan. CloudHedge's technology agnostic platform brings automation and intelligence to enterprises in their digital journey to modernize applications. In addition, CloudHedge has grown multi-fold in containers, Kubernetes and cloud ecosystems around the globe.
CloudHedge's Discover and Application Xray provides an accurate picture of applications' landscape in an enterprise datacentre, and gives recommendations making it easy to make informed decisions about the digital journey using structured, real data of enterprise applications."CloudHedge is the leader in automated, intelligent application discovery/refactoring/containerization space. The partnership with NTT DATA as well as the funding enables the evolution of the CloudHedge platform," said Abhijit Joshi, Co-Founder, and CEO. "This partnership will also allow expansion of offerings in multiple geographies with NTT DATA to support increased client and product demands. CloudHedge accelerates the growth of many customers to take advantage of cloud-native technologies like containers and Kubernetes in their modernization initiatives."