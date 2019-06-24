Pune-based CloudHedge Technologies raises funding from NTT DATA

CloudHedge Technologies, an India-based automated, intelligent application modernization platform, announced it raised funding from NTT DATA Corporation, Japan. CloudHedge's technology agnostic platform brings automation and intelligence to enterprises in their digital journey to modernize applications. In addition, CloudHedge has grown multi-fold in containers, Kubernetes and cloud ecosystems around the globe.

CloudHedge's Discover and Application Xray provides an accurate picture of applications' landscape in an enterprise datacentre, and gives recommendations making it easy to make informed decisions about the digital journey using structured, real data of enterprise applications.