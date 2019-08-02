Publicis Sapient, Microsoft aid the launch of world’s first digital trade bank

Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, and Microsoft, have announced their partnership supporting the launch of the world’s first end to end digital trade bank, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank. The two businesses aided in the creation of the entirely new bank by providing it with implementation strategy, technology and client experience from the outset.

Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient said, “Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank understood the opportunity for a bank of the future to innovate its business model in parallel with building a digitally enabled, client-centric enterprise. As a new type of transformation partner, built to help clients become digitally enabled businesses that thrive in the future, Publicis Sapient is proud to work with Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank on its journey to create this new and disruptive model for trade finance banking. "

Publicis Sapient will function as a digital partner of the bank, utilizing the Microsoft’s intelligent Cloud-based security and data solutions, making the entity the very first trade bank that is fully digital from the outset and built on data to provide a single view of the client and all banking operations.