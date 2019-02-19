App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:21 PM IST

PUBG partners with Resident Evil 2, brings evil zombies with 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' mode

Gameplay combines the fast action of PUBG Mobile’s Battle Royale Structure with Resident Evil 2’s Iconic Zombies that become increasingly rage-fueled as darkness falls

Moneycontrol News
Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.) has announced the launch of a new gameplay mode called “Zombie: Survive till Dawn”, a crossover collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and Resident Evil 2.

The gameplay will feature three days and two nights in one 30-minute round that features 60 players within the usual PUBG Mobile game structure. Players will encounter multiple types of zombies from the Resident Evil series such as Police, Licker, and G1 as well as other zombies created by the PUBG Mobile team.

As Survive Till Dawn turns from day to dusk and into night time, the zombies become more aggressive and will pose a significant challenge for PUBG Mobile players. During the day players can defeat zombies from long range and conduct farming. However, during dusk zombies would become more dangerous as visibility drops.

Night time sees the zombies become enraged and players will have limited PvP engagements due to very low visibility. The legendary Resident Evil 2 characters G (Stage 1) and Tyrant will also appear through random spawning during night time. Also, players can win Leon and Claire skin sets, and Ada and Marvin in-game customs in-game, which are all popular characters in Resident Evil 2. Check the video for more details.

“Our Resident Evil 2 partnership announcement generated a lot of buzz in the media and among both games’ huge fan bases,” said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent.

“We’re thrilled to launch Survive till Dawn, a new gameplay mode that offers the very best of our two game platforms. The Resident Evil series is iconic among gamers and we anticipate incredible support for this gameplay that pushes players to survive a night of terror,” he added.

PUBG MOBILE has been one of the most popular battle royale games with more than 30 million daily active users and 200 million downloads in just eight months. The game also took home multiple awards and nominations including the “Best Game” award at the Google Play Awards. It also won the “Mobile Game of the Year” award at the 2018 Golden Joysticks and received nominations from The Game Awards and the App Store.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:21 pm

