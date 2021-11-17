PUBG New State app crosses 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store within a week

It is worth noting that the high number of downloads could be due to the game being available for pre-registration prior to its release.

PUBG New State has crossed one crore downloads on the Google Play Store. The Battle Royale, a sequel to PUBG Mobile, was launched on November 11 worldwide. PUBG New State is Krafton’s second game after Battlegrounds Mobile India for gamers in India.

PUBG New State downloads on the Google Play Store crossed the download milestone within a week of its official release in India, a part of which could be due to the game being made available for pre-registration worldwide.

After its official launch, the PUBG New State app could be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game crossed over a million downloads within the first 24 hours of its availability.

But it has not been a smooth ride. Soon after its availability, players listed several server issues, bugs and glitches within the game that hampered the gaming experience. This resulted in a poor rating of 3.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

The developers are still working to resolve these issues, Krafton listed a few ways to temporarily or permanently resolve these issues. Most of them can be fixed by restarting the app.

Unlike Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is exclusive for Indian players, PUBG New State has been released worldwide. This means that users who download PUBG New State can play with international players on different servers.

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051 and comes with improved graphics and gameplay. It still borrows the basic gameplay mechanism from PUBG Mobile, where 100 players (individually, or as a team of up to four) battle it out.

Players can pick up weapons, armours and hop onto vehicles to explore the 8x8 maps. There is also a new PUBG New State map called Troi.

The game also introduces a feature that lets players store weapons and other loot in the trunk of the vehicle for their teammates around the map. The stored loot can be picked by enemy players as well.