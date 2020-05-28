PUBG Mobile to get new 'Mysterious Jungle' mode on June 1; here's all you need to know

PUBG Mobile is getting yet another feature top-up with the introduction of a new mode called 'Mysterious Jungle’ from June 1. The new mode could be based on the Sanhok map.



Adventure awaits!

Make sure you're prepared to enter the mysterious jungle on 6/1! https://t.co/Bx8FZowap8 pic.twitter.com/ACGme8oOaB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 27, 2020

One of the two teaser images uploaded on PUBG Mobile’s Twitter shows the map of Sanhok lying on the ground. The teasers do not reveal anything apart from the scheduled launch date, which is June 1.

The developers had teased the Mysterious Jungle mode during the release of Season 13 Royale Pass. As mentioned above, there is no official confirmation on what we can expect from the new mode. However, we assume that players will team up to find clues for some in-game treasure in Sanhok. Of course, players may have to kill other enemy players during the teaser hunt.

The developers have introduced several new modes recently to PUBG Mobile. These include the Blue Zone and Arctic Survival Mode based on Erangel and Vikendi maps, respectively.

PUBG Mobile is also rumoured to get a new map called Fourex, which will be a combination of Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. The release date of this map is currently unknown but we can expect it to roll out within the next month or two.



