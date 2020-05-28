App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile to get new 'Mysterious Jungle' mode on June 1; here's all you need to know

One of the two teaser images uploaded on PUBG Mobile’s Twitter handle shows the map of Sanhok lying on the ground.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PUBG Mobile is getting yet another feature top-up with the introduction of a new mode called 'Mysterious Jungle’ from June 1. The new mode could be based on the Sanhok map.

One of the two teaser images uploaded on PUBG Mobile’s Twitter shows the map of Sanhok lying on the ground. The teasers do not reveal anything apart from the scheduled launch date, which is June 1.

Close

The developers had teased the Mysterious Jungle mode during the release of Season 13 Royale Pass. As mentioned above, there is no official confirmation on what we can expect from the new mode. However, we assume that players will team up to find clues for some in-game treasure in Sanhok. Of course, players may have to kill other enemy players during the teaser hunt.

related news

The developers have introduced several new modes recently to PUBG Mobile. These include the Blue Zone and Arctic Survival Mode based on Erangel and Vikendi maps, respectively.

PUBG Mobile is also rumoured to get a new map called Fourex, which will be a combination of Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. The release date of this map is currently unknown but we can expect it to roll out within the next month or two.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #games #PUBG #PUBG Mobile

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon