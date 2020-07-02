PUBG Mobile Season 14 trailer leaked, Royale Pass rewards tipped: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is around the corner. The new season is expected to start during the third week of July. A couple of weeks before the rumoured release, details of Season 14 have been leaked.

YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming, who is known for revealing PUBG Mobile updates, has uploaded a minute-long video claiming it to be the trailer of PUBG Mobile Season 14. The upcoming season is said to be called ‘Spark the Flame’ and would feature Mad Max-like vehicle skins. The trailer shared shows two cars chasing in the desert with the ‘boss’ sitting in a special costume. The boss blows the cars and soon another character arrives, crashing into the boss’ car.

The car chase does show off some new player skins, weapons, headgear, and costumes that are likely to be a part of Season 14.

At the end of the video, the trailer teases some portion of the Livik map like a volcano and a snow-clad mountain. Furthermore, the YouTuber also reveals that there will be a special M24 Skin in Diamond Tier.

For the Royale Pass Missions, players would get a Helmet Skin, M416 Skin, Dacia & UAZ Skin as part of the 100 RP rewards.

PUBG Mobile has confirmed that Livik will be released on July 7. The new map is expected to arrive in the new 0.19.0 update. Livik will be a small 2x2 map and is a crossover of all the existing maps.