PUBG Mobile Season 11 to begin on January 10, to introduce new map for Domination mode

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, aka PUBG Season 10, is about to end. The next PUBG Mobile season is scheduled to begin on January 10. Before season 11 kicks in, the developers have officially revealed the new title and given out some details about the upcoming season.



Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90

— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will be called Operation Tomorrow, revealed the developers. The official post on Twitter hints the addition of cyberpunk-style themes and outfits. There is no word on the server downtime for maintenance and pushing the update for Season 11.

Popular gaming YouTube channel Mr Ghost Gaming has uploaded a video giving out key details before Season 11 begins. According to the video, update 0.16.5 will roll out on January 9, the same day when Season 10 would reportedly end.

The most significant addition in the new update, according to the leak, is a new map called Town. The map will be available for a new mode called Domination mode that can be found in the EvoGround section.

Domination mode is also available on Call of Duty Mobile, wherein players have to capture and hold the area to win the match. Each match will have two rounds, and each round will last for 3:40 minutes.