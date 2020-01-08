App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile Season 11 to begin on January 10, to introduce new map for Domination mode

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will be called Operation Tomorrow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, aka PUBG Season 10, is about to end. The next PUBG Mobile season is scheduled to begin on January 10. Before season 11 kicks in, the developers have officially revealed the new title and given out some details about the upcoming season.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will be called Operation Tomorrow, revealed the developers. The official post on Twitter hints the addition of cyberpunk-style themes and outfits. There is no word on the server downtime for maintenance and pushing the update for Season 11. 

Popular gaming YouTube channel Mr Ghost Gaming has uploaded a video giving out key details before Season 11 begins. According to the video, update 0.16.5 will roll out on January 9, the same day when Season 10 would reportedly end. 

The most significant addition in the new update, according to the leak, is a new map called Town. The map will be available for a new mode called Domination mode that can be found in the EvoGround section.

Close

Domination mode is also available on Call of Duty Mobile, wherein players have to capture and hold the area to win the match. Each match will have two rounds, and each round will last for 3:40 minutes. 

Other than the new map, the regular bike in Vikendi will be replaced by a Snowbike. The new 0.16.5 update will also introduce new skins for weapons like AWM, DP28, etc. There will also be skins for bags, parachutes. Update 0.16.5 is said to add a new feature called Riot Shield that will protect players from enemy fire. After Victor and Sara, season 11 is also said to introduce a third new character.

Update 0.16.5 is said to add a new feature called Riot Shield that will protect players from enemy fire. After Victor and Sara, season 11 is also said to introduce a third new character.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:28 pm

