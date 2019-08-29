PUBG Mobile reportedly working on bringing 90 and 120 fps gameplay

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most popular smartphone games on the planet. The mobile version of the famous battle royale has millions of active users. A less demanding, Lite version of the game was also introduced for users with budget smartphones. However, game developers are reportedly gearing up to take the next big step in the evolution of PUBG Mobile.

Game developers are reportedly working on increasing the frames per second limitation that is currently set at 60 fps. If the reports are accurate, the Chinese beta version of the game gives players the option to choose between 90 or 120 frames per second. PUBG Mobile currently supports 60fps gameplay on high-end phones. However, smartphones like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Razer Phone 2, and ROG Phone II, all offer higher refresh rates.

The reports of higher frames per second coming to PUBG Mobile seem to be concrete. Considering game publisher, Tencent Games has collaborated with Asus on the new ROG Phone II. The publisher had also announced with would be optimising games for the phone. Whether the optimising would be done on current games or upcoming games is still unknown.

If the reports of higher fps are accurate, smartphone gamers on with 90 and 120Hz refresh rate screens will finally be able to take full advantage of their devices. However, several other changes are coming to PUBG Mobile.