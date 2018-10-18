PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: Night Mode, new guns, Halloween Theme, Spectator Mode

PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of the PC game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is all set to receive a major update on October 25.

The update - PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 - will bring several improvements to the Erangel map, along with a brand new Halloween theme and accessories, including new guns, vehicles, night-vision goggles and added in-game purchases.

However, much before its official rollout, the patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 were leaked, revealing all the changes, fixes and improvements.

The update is already available in beta version and beta testers can head over here to download the APK file for installing the game.

Here are all the major changes PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 will bring:

The update fixes many bugs and issues faced by users, which includes landscape and model issues, camera issues, several character fixes, along with fixing an issue where teammates colliding with each other results in a fall and loss of health.

As mentioned above, the Erangel map has been updated with the addition of Night Mode, where the map will alternate between day and night randomly in the Classic Mode.

The game will come with a festive makeover before Halloween, which is on October 31. The Halloween Theme will have pumpkins and candies in the map. Also, players killed by the Hellfire–AKM gun will turn into scarecrows.

The QBU DMR, a gun that fires 5.56mm rounds, and the Rony pickup truck have been added to the Sanhok map. The UMP9, Vector and SLR rifles will now have 4x scope crosshair designs.

The update brings improved matchmaking abilities, wherein the game will find teammates speaking the same language first and faster.

Apart from adding first person perspective to the Miramar and Sanhok maps, players can now enter a spectator mode if they wish to watch opponents after being killed.

In addition to these, there are several performance and gameplay issues that will be fixed with the update.

Released in March 2018 for Android and iOS, PUBG Mobile has gone on to become one of the most famous games in mobile gaming history with close to 400 million users playing the game worldwide.