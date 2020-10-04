172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|pubg-mobile-hit-by-waves-of-ddos-attacks-players-complain-of-sudden-disconnection-5919561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile hit by waves of DDoS attacks, players complain of sudden disconnection

PUBG Mobile said that it aims to "bring back normal gaming experience to our players as soon as possible.

Moneycontrol News

PUBG Mobile is witnessing several waves of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks causing some players to be disconnected from the game. PUBG Mobile team acknowledged the attacks and said, "The team is currently actively working to resolve the DDoS attacks against our systems and the new hacking issues."


In a statement, PUBG Mobile said that it aims to "bring back normal gaming experience to our players as soon as possible."

However, there is no timeline for when players can expect a resolution.

PUBG Mobile also said that a new anti-cheat patch will be released soon. "In the meantime, we have deployed more security team members to put a serious stop to cheaters. Like our players, we have always had a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and hacking," it said.

The government banned PUBG Mobile in India in September. It has been removed from the Google Play store and the Apple App Store. PUBG Mobile was among 118 apps that were banned by the government.

The Centre said these apps are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order". The latest list of banned apps includes PUBG Mobile, PUBG Lite, WeChat Work and Ludo All Star, among others.

After the ban, PUBG Corp, the unit of the South Korean firm behind the game, announced that it would no longer give Tencent Games the rights to publish the game in India.

PUBG Corporation has also assured to work with the Indian government to lift the PUBG ban so that gamers can continue playing the battle royale.

Soon after the ban, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian-made alternative to PUBG Mobile, titled Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G).
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 12:10 pm

