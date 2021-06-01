Bangladesh likely to ban PUBG Mobile and Garena FreeFire soon

As per The Daily Manab Zamin, The Bangladesh government is planning on a ban for PUBG Mobile and Garena FreeFire

A report on Daily Manab Zamin details the Bangladesh government's plans to enact a slow rollout of a ban on two of the most popular battle royale games on mobile devices right now. Apparently, the government is of the opinion that both games cause addiction problems for kids and also tends to make teenagers "more violent".

The baseless argument that has been debunked countless times keeps falling on deaf years, especially of those in power who might as well make it an agenda at this point. The president of the Bangladesh Mobile Association as per the report thinks that these games lead youngsters astray. PUBG Mobile has already been banned in India and while Nepal tried to do the same thing, however thanks to a sensible Supreme Court that order was then overturned.



Requested @PMOIndia@narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah#IndiaBanBattlegrounds#NationFirst#AatmaNirbharBharat@ANIpic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk

— Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India which is a sort of replacement PUBG for India has not even been launched and is already seeing tons of opposition. Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering had requested the Modi government and not allow the game to launch in India as it presents "a threat to security of India".

If the reports are to be believed, the Bangladesh government will take a slow approach to restricting access to the two games as they have noted that a blanket ban will cause an uproar from the community. Alternative methods of circumventing the ban's like VPN's will also not work.

“While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think," said Mohiuddin Ahmed, The President of Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association.

“As a result of playing these games that support in-game purchases, a large sum of money is getting transferred to foreign developers. And that is damaging the country, society, the person & their families,” Ahmed added.